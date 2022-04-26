The makers of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ are set to come back with the 10th season and have reportedly approached big names in Bollywood as a part of their judging panel.
According to industry sources, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known choreographer Farah Khan and actress Kajol have been asked to be a part of the new season.
But an official confirmation is yet to be made by the channel.
The ninth season was aired in 2016. Celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde were the star judges of that season. Actor Maniesh Paul hosted the show.
A source close to the show informs: “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floor by July.”
Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone.