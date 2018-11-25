The police on Saturday said that adequate security measures would be given to Shah Rukh Khan during his visit to Odisha after the Kalinga Sena threatened to throw ink on his face.
The Kalinga Sena, a fringe group in Odisha, is upset over the alleged distortion of history in Khan’s film Asoka, which was released 17 years ago.
It also threatened to display black flags on his arrival during the inauguration of the Men’s Hockey World cup scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium on November 27.
“We will take adequate security measures for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan during hockey world cup. However, the schedule of the actor is yet to be reached,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.
Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in Asoka.
The group alleged that the film dishonoured the state’s culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war incorrectly.