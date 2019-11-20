Choreographer has been dancing in movies since she was 10 years old

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who began dancing in movies at the age of 10, has been named as the brand ambassador for the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

“I began my career as a group dancer and I still have my CDA card. As the association’s brand ambassador, I would want it to become the biggest association of the film industry. I was 10 year old when I began dancing in films and now it’s time to get back to the roots and provide all the facilities which I didn’t get,” Khan said. “I promise to do good work and guide them in the direction and get the respect the dancers deserve in the film industry.”

Khan added that the association will give free education to dancers’ girl children.

The dancer is also of the opinion that stage shows should be organised to raise funds for senior dancers so that the money can be used as a pension. She said that Rs100 from every dancer’s daily income will be kept side for the pension fund to secure their future.

Khan will also be approving girls and boys who want to become dancers.

“Whoever is able to do both Indian and Western can be a professional dancer and will be welcomed into the association. I will not tolerate any excuses about not knowing a particular dance form. At the same time, if they need help and coaching, we will provide them classes as well,” she said.