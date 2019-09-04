In the image, a much-younger Sara looks chubbier than she is

A much-younger Sara with her mother Amrita Singh Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback photograph of herself on Wednesday, and her caption is winning the hearts of netizens.

In the image, a much-younger Sara looks chubbier than she is. She is seen hugging her mother Amrita Singh.

"Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown. Beauty in black," she captioned the image.

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in "Simmba", is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal 2", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

Moments after Sara posted the pic, Kartik took to social media to post some banter. "This girl looks like Sara Ali," he wrote.