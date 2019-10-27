Actress is currently working on the remake of ‘Coolie No 1’

Taking a break from her busy shoot schedule, actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her father Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the ‘Simmba’ star is seen posing with Saif, Kareena, brother Ebrahim and Taimur.

While in another photograph, Sara is seen in a selfie with her father Saif.

On the work front, Sara is currently busy filming for ‘Coolie No 1’. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.