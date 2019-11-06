It will be penned by Reeta Gupta and co-authored by nephew Uday Jariwala

Sanjeev Kumar, Indian Actor - 08/11/1985 Image Credit:

Legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar, born Haribhai Jariwala, will get a biography. The announcement was made on the actor’s 34th death anniversary on Wednesday.

It will be penned by Reeta Gupta and co-authored by Uday Jariwala, nephew of the late actor and the head of the Sanjeev Kumar Foundation.

“The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. The enduring charm to his ‘common man’ appeal remains. Producers continued to release films [a total of 10], up to 1993, eight years after his death. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer,” said Jariwala.

He also shared that friends, co-workers and family members are contributing to the book.

The book is expected to be ready by his 35th death anniversary in November 2020.

Sanjeev Kumar was just 47 when he died in 1985 due to a heart attack. The Indian National Award winner is known for his stellar performances in movies such as ‘Aandhi’, ‘Dastak’, ‘Koshish’ and ‘Angoor’.