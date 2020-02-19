Actor Sanjay Khan Image Credit: IANS

Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan will launch his second book titled ‘Assalamualaikum Watan’, which will trace Muslims’ role in shaping India’s heritage.

Khan declares in almost every page of the book (which has 10 chapters) that he “considers himself an Indian first and then a person of the faith”.

According to Khan, the term “minority” needs to be dispensed with as it comes with inferior insignia.

Khan suggests, through this book, that the Indian government embark on an initiative to address all as Indians and “if needed add the prefix Indian to the community name. For instance — Indian-Muslims, Indian-Hindus, Indian-Christians, Indian-Sikhs which will give every citizen a sense of feeling Indian before anything else”.

“The intention behind this book is not only to convince the Indian Muslims to eliminate this immigrant mentality, but also provide a very tangible, explicit and logical solution for Muslims in India to once again reach its zenith of contribution and impact,” said Khan.