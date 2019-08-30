The Bollywood actor is starring and producing the political thriller

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Jacky Shroff, Ali Zafar, Amayra Dastur and others pose for photographs during the upcoming film 'Prashnam' trailer launch at Carnival Cinema, in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

Sanjay Dutt is ready with his new political thriller ‘Prassthanam’, as the film’s trailer launched this week. However, the actor, whose father Sunil Dutt was in active polictics, isn’t keen to enter the quagmire.

Recently, Maharashtra’s ruling coalition partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and state Minister Mahadev Jankar claimed that Dutt would join his party on September 25. The Bollywood actor subsequently clarified he would not be joining any political party.

“I will never join politics. I have a lot of friends, though,” the actor stated.

Sanjay S Dutt Productions’ ‘Prassthanam’ is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

“This movie isn’t an exact copy. The premise and story are the same. A lot of effort went into it,” Dutt said.

Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt, ‘Prassthanam’ also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Actor Sunny Deol’s ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, is also set to release on September 20 — same as ‘Prassthanam’.