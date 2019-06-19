Sanjay Dutt Image Credit: PTI

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is venturing into Marathi cinema as a producer with ‘Baba’, has dedicated the film to his late father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt.

Dutt on Tuesday took to social media to share a poster of his first Marathi production.

“Dedicating our first Marathi film ‘Baba’ to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you dad,” Dutt captioned the poster in which a young boy is seen sitting on the rear passenger seat of his father’s bicycle, against the backdrop of a farm.

‘Baba’ features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri Patkar and child artist Aaryan Menghji in the pivotal roles, read a statement.

The film is co-produced under Dutt’s banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions, along with Blue Mustang Creations. Directed by Raj R Gupta,