The makers of ‘Tiger 3’, the upcoming Bollywood movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have brought on board top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on the Marvel hit film ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Chris Barnes is a veteran in creating action spectacles and his bio suggests that he specialises in marine action.
He has also worked in Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, ‘I Am Legend’, ‘Joker’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, among others.
‘Tiger 3’ is part of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ — involving movies with secret agents under different settings — and is the third film from the ‘Tiger’ franchise after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. ‘Tiger 3’ also stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain, and is expected to release later this year.
“The YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and ‘Tiger 3’ will bring its own, unique flavour to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from ‘Pathaan’ or ‘War’ franchises,” a source said.