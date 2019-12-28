Maharashtra, Dec 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan during his 54th birthday celebrations, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

Actor Salman Khan can’t stop gushing about the latest addition to the family — niece Ayat, who was born to his younger sister Arpita on Friday.

Incidentally, it was Khan’s 54th birthday the same day.

“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! [sic]” he tweeted.

Talking to the media on his birthday, Khan was asked how he got the good news about Ayat.

“Today when I woke up in the morning, I checked my phone and I saw Ayat’s picture. It was most beautiful thing. I have tweeted about it few hours ago. She is a beautiful kid. After this year, 27th December will no longer be only my birth date,” he laughed.