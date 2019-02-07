“We both wanted to start our film together earlier but ‘Hum Chaar’ came up. My younger son Avnish also wants to become a director... Last year, we spent a lot of time working on the script. He [Avnish] has written the script. That’s going to be a big launch. It’s a big responsibility for me also. The launch of his film will happen this year. Once his script is done, then I will start working on my film with Salman,” Barjatya said.