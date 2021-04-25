Salman Khan Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has swung into action to help frontline workers in Mumbai as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate in India.

Khan’s Being Human Foundation has reportedly revived its ‘Being Haangryy’ initiative from last year, which employs a food truck that travels across Mumbai, providing meals to police officers and frontline workers.

ABP News quoted Rahul Kanal, who is overseeing this initiative by Being Human Foundation and I Love Mumbai and Gyaneshwar Ganore, Senior Police Inspector of Santa Cruz Police Station.

“Last time in Mumbai, our focus was to reach more and more needy, poor and hungry people. But this time, along with the Mumbai Police, we are trying to provide relief to the medical staff and BMC employees through breakfast and tea,” he was quoted as saying.

Senior Police Inspector Ganore added: “Policemen are struggling day and night on the streets to strictly implement the guidelines of Corona. In such a situation, we thank Salman [Khan] and Rahul [Kanal] wholeheartedly for this unique initiative of providing breakfast, tea and water to the hungry thirsty policemen.”

Salim Khan, Salman Khan and Salma Khan Image Credit: PTI

According to Kanal, the idea was a brainchild of Khan’s father Salim Khan and his mother Salma Khan. “The police who are performing their duty near Salman’s house Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, is being delivered daily food by Salim and Salma Khan. Salman thought why not provide breakfast to all the policemen and frontline workers of Mumbai daily. This is just the result of that,” Kanal revealed.

Khan, meanwhile, is busy promoting the release of his film ‘Radhe’, which drops on a streaming platform in India during Eid Al Fitr and will release in UAE cinemas on May 13.

Salman Khan in Radhe Image Credit: Supplied

The film was scheduled to have a wide release in India but had to be pulled back following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. India has seen record highs with cases crossing 300,000 these past few days.