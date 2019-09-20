The actor’s Eid release came into question after his film ‘Inshallah’ was stalled

Salman Khan’s planned Eid 2020 release ‘Inshallah’ may have been shelved, but the superstar insists he will have a release on the festival next weekend.

“Yes, we will definitely have a release on Eid. ‘Dabangg 3’ is scheduled to release in December and after that we will have another film releasing on Eid,” declared Khan.

He did not divulge any further details of his new plans for an Eid 2020 release, but confirmed he is not a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ any more.

“Now, ‘Inshallah’ is not being made but inshallah, I will work on some other film. I can say that it (Bhansali’s film) is not being made with me,” clarified Khan, who was accompanied with ‘Dabangg 3’ debutante Saiee Manjrekar at the recently concluded International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai.

‘Inshallah’ was supposed to star Khan with Alia Bhatt, but the actor backed out of the project, reportedly due to creative differences with Bhansali.

Subsequently, there was a buzz that Khan’s other upcoming biggie, ‘Kick 2’ would make it to the theatres for Eid 2020. However, that film’s director Sajid Nadiadwala soon came out to declare that his film would not be ready by then.

The speculation about ‘Kick 2’ had gained ground because of a cryptic tweet Khan posted shortly after ‘Inshallah’ was shelved, for his fans.

“Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don’t worry about me, I live in your heart.. and also arrive on Eid),” went Khan’s tweet, taking off from a dialogue in his Eid 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’.