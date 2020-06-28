Salman Khan Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on the receiving end of social media trolling as he attempted to promote the new Sushmita Sen-starrer web series, ‘Aarya’.

The veteran actor, who has starred with Sen in several Bollywood movies, took to social media to praise the actress’ on-screen comeback after a hiatus.

Sushmita Sen in Aarya Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

In a video message, Khan stated in Hindi that once he started watching the first episode of the thriller, he was unable to get up without bingeing on the entire series.

The video message was also a take on Khan’s own famous one-liner from his film ‘Wanted’, where he repeatedly says: “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta (Once I have committed, I don’t even listen to myself).”

However, even as Khan used his platform to promote Sen’s comeback, social media didn’t quite take the message in that spirit.

One user wrote: “Uncleji aap jaoge to hum jaise naye bache bhi apna talent dikha sakenge..#No more swag se swagat..#Pls Go (Uncle, if you’d quit, kids like us will be able to show our talent)”

Another user commented: “Ab tumhri carrier khatre mai h bhai (Now your career is at stake.)”

Khan has been on the receiving end of social media backlash in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14, which has led to a heated debate over Bollywood camps and nepotism.

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant and #BoycottSalman trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood’s nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards taking a drastic step.

On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council in India burned effigies of Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar in Patna.

Fans of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput protesting in Patna on June 16. Image Credit: PTI

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

A criminal complaint against Khan, Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor was also filed, on the ground that they allegedly sabotaged Rajput’s career.