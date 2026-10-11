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Salman Khan threatens action over paparazzi photos of actresses

Salman Khan criticised intrusive paparazzi photos of women and warned he would take action

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 20, where he criticised intrusive paparazzi photography and warned of action against the practice.
Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 20, where he criticised intrusive paparazzi photography and warned of action against the practice.

Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has criticised paparazzi over intrusive photographs of actresses, warning that he would take action against photographers who continue to capture and circulate inappropriate images.

The actor made the remarks on Bigg Boss 20, according to Indian media reports, raising concerns about how celebrities are photographed in public and how such images are shared online.

Salman speaks out against intrusive photography

Salman reportedly objected to photographers taking pictures of women from angles he considered inappropriate. He also claimed that some people pay paparazzi to take or avoid certain photographs.

The payment claim has not been independently verified and should be treated as Salman’s allegation rather than an established fact.

His comments have renewed discussion about the boundaries between celebrity coverage and personal privacy, particularly when photographs are taken without consent or shared in a sexualised context.

Neha Dhupia backs Salman’s stand

Actress Neha Dhupia reportedly thanked Salman for speaking out against the practice, adding to the debate over intrusive celebrity photography and the circulation of such images on social media.

The episode has drawn attention to a wider question facing entertainment media: where should the line be drawn between public interest and a celebrity’s right to privacy?

Debate over paparazzi culture

Paparazzi photography is a major part of Bollywood’s celebrity news cycle, with photographers regularly capturing actors at airports, restaurants, film promotions and public events.

However, the pursuit of exclusive images can raise concerns when photographs are taken from intrusive angles or distributed in ways that objectify the subject.

Salman’s remarks have brought the issue back into focus, with his warning signalling that he wants action against the practice.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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