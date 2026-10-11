Salman Khan criticised intrusive paparazzi photos of women and warned he would take action
Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has criticised paparazzi over intrusive photographs of actresses, warning that he would take action against photographers who continue to capture and circulate inappropriate images.
The actor made the remarks on Bigg Boss 20, according to Indian media reports, raising concerns about how celebrities are photographed in public and how such images are shared online.
Salman reportedly objected to photographers taking pictures of women from angles he considered inappropriate. He also claimed that some people pay paparazzi to take or avoid certain photographs.
The payment claim has not been independently verified and should be treated as Salman’s allegation rather than an established fact.
His comments have renewed discussion about the boundaries between celebrity coverage and personal privacy, particularly when photographs are taken without consent or shared in a sexualised context.
Actress Neha Dhupia reportedly thanked Salman for speaking out against the practice, adding to the debate over intrusive celebrity photography and the circulation of such images on social media.
The episode has drawn attention to a wider question facing entertainment media: where should the line be drawn between public interest and a celebrity’s right to privacy?
Paparazzi photography is a major part of Bollywood’s celebrity news cycle, with photographers regularly capturing actors at airports, restaurants, film promotions and public events.
However, the pursuit of exclusive images can raise concerns when photographs are taken from intrusive angles or distributed in ways that objectify the subject.
Salman’s remarks have brought the issue back into focus, with his warning signalling that he wants action against the practice.