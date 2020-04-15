The Bollywood actor will share moments from his personal life on the platform

Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch his YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan.

Through the YouTube channel, Khan will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him, said a source.

Meanwhile, he is doing everything to educate fans and followers about the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, he recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from “Maine Pyar Kiya”. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree’s character in the movie.

Salman Khan gives coronavirus twist to 'Maine Pyar Kiya' scene. Image Credit: IANS

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

“If ‘MPK’ releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong,” he captioned the video.