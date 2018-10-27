A sessions court deferred to December 18 hearings in two appeals pertaining to poaching cases against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday due to lack of time.

“There are two appeals pending in the sessions court — one each by the government against acquittal of Khan in the Arms Act case and one by Khan himself challenging the conviction in a poaching case,” said Khan’s counsel Mahesh Bora.

Both were deferred due to “unavailability of enough time with the court”.

Before this, hearing in the two applications moved by the prosecution against Khan was also deferred until November 29.

One of these applications was moved by the prosecution alleging that Khan had misled the court to obtain exemption from appearance in the court on the ground of a physical problem, while the other application had alleged that Khan had given false information about his arms through an affidavit.

Khan was sentenced to five years by the trial court, convicting him in a case under Wildlife Protection Act for killing two black bucks in Kankani of Jodhpur in 1998.