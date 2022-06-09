A team of Mumbai Police reached Pune to interrogate Sourabh Kamble alias Mahakal who was arrested on June 8 in connection with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s death threat case.
The team of Mumbai Police reached the crime branch unit office of Pune Police today to question Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal, in connection with a murder case.
According to the police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.
Mahakal was arrested in in connection with a 2021 murder case and has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court. Mahakal was arrested in connection with the murder of Omkar Bankhule last year.
The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a ‘Threat letter’ to Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan.
As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman and his father was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.
The letter in Hindi said that both Salim and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Moosewala, said police sources on condition of anonymity.
According to the police, Salim found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning.
More than 200 CCTV footages have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far and a total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the case.
Notably, Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 and several arrests have been made in that investigation.