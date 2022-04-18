1 of 10
On April 17, a grand iftar party was held in Mumbai hosting the top brass in Bollywood. Baba Siddique hosted the iftar party, and welcomed Bollywood royalty including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salim Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Rakul Preet and many more stars. As can be expected, the stars showed up in their fashion best for the celebration.
Image Credit: Insta/ babasiddiqueofficial
Looking dapper in a black pathani suit without his ‘Pathaan’ locks, Shah Rukh Khan made a solo appearance at the star-studded party which was halted for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also spotted on Saturday at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash.
Image Credit: twitter/@SRKUniverse
Meanwhile, Salman opted to wear a black shirt and pant and attended the party with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan.
Image Credit: twitter @Iftykhan15
The highlight of the party was a hug between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt - the stars put rumours of strife to rest during the iftar party. There have always been rumours surrounding the two and as they hugged like long-lost friends, all the speculation came to an end.
Image Credit: Insta/babasiddiqueofficial
Big Boss 15 finalist Shehnaaz Gill stole the show at the Iftar bash in pretty Patiala suit.
Image Credit: Insta/babasiddiqueofficial
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani ups her fashion game at the Iftar appearance. Andriani did not fail to impress us with her looks as she opted for a pastel green heavy frilled Anarkali traditional dress.
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: ANI
'Jannat 2' actress Esha Gupta was draped in a white floral print saree.
Image Credit: ANI
Zareen Khan looked pretty in a peach embroidered Sharara.
Image Credit: Supplied
Salim Khan happily posed for pictures at the venue, Taj Lands End with Baba Siddiqui. It was in 2014 when photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hugging it out at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party went viral.
Image Credit: Insta/ babasiddiqueofficial