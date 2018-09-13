Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with Loveratri, says that his brother-in-law Salman Khan has conceptualised the Rangtaari song of his debut film.

Sharma was interacting with media at the song’s launch along with its singer Dev Negi on Wednesday.

Asked what tips Khan gave him while preparing and shooting for the song, he said: “He gave me tips about body building when I started preparing for the film. It’s a film produced by Salman Khan. If we don’t show body shots in the film, then what’s the use of gaining a good physique?”

He said that for a long time, Khan used to feel that he can’t dance but when he watched the song, he felt happy and said “I never thought you are a good dancer”.

Rangtaari is Sharma’s only solo song in Loveratri, and has been sung by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Negi, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of the song have been written by Shabbir Ahmed.

“It’s a special song for me... We have worked really hard to make this song appealing to the audience and we made a point that it should look grand onscreen,” said Sharma.

“For the song, we have shown a college festival where all are dancing so we made an effort to sum up entire energy of the film in this song. For the dancing part, I want to give full credit to Vaibhavi Merchant because I can never believe that I can dance so well in a song,” he added.

Explaining further, the new actor said, “Every time a new song gets launched from the film, I feel nervous about what will be the audience reaction to it. Earlier three songs were well received by the audience. I want Rangtaari also to have very good run.”

Loveratri is a musical romantic drama set against the backdrop of Navratri (nine-day Hindu festival) festival. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala.

The movie stars Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in lead roles.

The film releases on October 5, 2018.