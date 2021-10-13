There’s good news for fans of Salman Khan. The Bollywood star’s next movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ finally has a release date.
The action movie also starring Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will release on November 26 in India.
On Tuesday, Khan announced the release date on his Instagram account alongside a motion poster of himself and a bloodied up Sharma pointing a gun.
“#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021,” he captioned the post.
‘Antim’ is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is a remake of the 2018 Marathi movie ‘Mulshi Pattern’. The original movie was about a the hardships of farmers and the journey of a man who turns into a criminal due to these issues. The plotline for the Hindu remake has not been revealed.
What we know so far is that Khan plays a Sikh police officer in the film, while Sharma takes on a darker role as a gangster.
Incidentally, it looks like Khan will battle it out with John Abraham’s action movie ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, also set to hit screens at the same time.
The action-drama has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and features Abraham in his first double role.
‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar and Amyra Dastur. It is a sequel to 2018 hit ‘Satyameva Jayate’.