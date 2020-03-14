While chunk of the shoot has been completed, current schedule includes some patchwork

Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: While film industries the world over are cancelling shooting schedules, release dates and other associated events owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan doesn't seem to have problems going ahead with the shoot of his upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

Shooting of the film, co-starring Disha Patani, continues unabated in the city, and the makers insist they are strictly adhering to the safety norms of World Health Organisation (WHO). It seems the makers aim to complete shooting by the end of March, according to filmibeat.com.

"Safety guidelines as issued by WHO will be followed on the film's set," a source said, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

While a chunk of the shoot has been completed in Mumbai and Goa, the current schedule includes some patchwork and a song being filmed on Salman and Disha, filmibeat.com added.

"Radhe" is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat".

"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws". The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.