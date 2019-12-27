The actor will reprise his famous hit song for ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

Image Credit:

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ‘90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song ‘Ole Ole’ from movie ‘Yeh Dillagi”.

The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in the Khan and Tabu-starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

“It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original,” Bagchi said.

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F.