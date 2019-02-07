Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct an action-comedy for his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez.
“Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine. Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise the Mother of all Entertainers! Can’t wait to say ‘roll camera’ for this one,” Khan said in a statement.
The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.
Fresh off the success of ‘Simmba’, Shetty said it’s a privilege for his production company to have Khan on board to direct a film for them.
“It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can’t wait to start working with this extremely talented powerhouse,” he added.