Rohan Mehra says he was not offered a role in the Saif Ali Khan-led Baazaar because he is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

“I heard about the film. In fact, I read about the film and was very intrigued by the storyline,” Rohan said.

“When I learnt that Nikkhil sir [producer Nikkhil Advani] was making this film, I thought of auditioning for it. Initially, the film was supposed to have only established actors and they were not planning on taking newcomers. Eventually, they got convinced,” he added.

After a few rounds of auditions, he had to wait for months before getting the confirmation call.

“It was not something which was offered because I was a star kid, but I had to really work hard for it,” he said.

Baazaar, a film about the stock exchange, money and crime, also stars Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte.