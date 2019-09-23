The two took to social media to troll each other by sharing laugh-worthy memes

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh indulged in a funny meme war on social media.

The two took to social media to troll each other by sharing laugh-worthy memes.

Riteish who started the Twitter war with Genelia by sharing a meme that read: "Behind every angry woman stands a man who has absolutely no idea what he did wrong."

Genelia replied to him with a meme that read: "I don't usually pay attention to what my husband says. But when I do he's usually wrong."

Riteish made his Hindi film debut with the 2003 romance "Tujhe Meri Kasam" opposite Genelia. The two got married in February 2012. Their first son, Riaan, was born in 2014. Their second, Rahyl, was born in 2016.