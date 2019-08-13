Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thanked celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs2.5 million towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods.
Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister.
“Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs2.5 million towards CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods,” Fadnavis wrote.
A staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.