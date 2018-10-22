Actress Richa Chadha is working on her belly dancing skills for a special promotional song for a biopic on South Indian glamour actress Shakeela.

Chadha plays the titular role in the movie, directed by Indrajit Lankesh. She is training under the guidance of Mumbai-based belly dancing instructor Shaina Lebana.

Chadha has been taking lessons from Lebana for the past three weeks and will be training for some more time.

“The song that I’m learning belly dancing for will be a part of the promotions of the film. I have always loved learning newer forms of dance. Belly dancing is not only very attractive and graceful but is also a very tough dance form to learn and adapt,” Chadha said in a statement.

This is not the first time the actress has attempted the dance form. Chadha says she took belly dance tutorials three years ago.