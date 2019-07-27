Richa Chadha Image Credit: IANS

Actress Richa Chadha has finished writing her book and says it was not an easy task.

“I say this every time but I’m lucky that I’m busy with multiple things. That’s what keeps me going. And I’m a creative soul who thrives on self expression. I enjoy writing, I’d be writing even if I was a carpenter or a photographer. Writing a book is challenging because for many years, I didn’t want people to know the inner workings of my mind,” Chadha said in a statement.

According to the ‘Fukrey’ actress, writing gave her a break from the exhaustion of too many simultaneous shoots and projects.

“I knew I was on a deadline and I realised that I needed some peace and quiet. I was already more than half way through it but I had to concentrate to the point that I am thinking about this daily. So taking a break from shoot was essential and I shut myself out and worked in peaceful isolation to complete the book,” she added.