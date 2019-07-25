Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha at "The Hindustan Times Indiaâs Most Stylish Awards 2019" in Mumbai, on March 29, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The much-feted ‘Masaan’ won Richa Chadha acclaim but the actress says she does not identify with her character in the film because she is essentially a rebel.

In Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Masaan’, which completed four years of release on Wednesday, Chadha plays Devi, who struggles to shake off the small-town stigma towards premarital relationships.

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi played the film’s other protagonists, Deepak and Shalu, who attempt to transcend the restrictions of their casteist society.

“I don’t identify with my character in ‘Masaan’ because I am somewhat a rebel. I have found my way. I have, despite all the challenges in life, fought and created a space for myself. In her own way Devi also fights, but I feel she stumbles a lot more than I ever would. That is where she gets stuck in life,” Chadha said.

The 32-year-old actress feels had the film released today, it would have received better distribution and promotional facilities.

“The true test of a film is when it becomes memorable. That’s why we like old songs. Sometimes you don’t get box office recognition, but nobody was expecting (box office success) for this film. For me, the best thing is that people continue to appreciate the film,” she added.

‘Masaan’ was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It won two awards.