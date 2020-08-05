Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were supposed to marry in April this year, put off their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the two have now decided to wait till 2021 to take the plunge.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chadha said that it was a pragmatic call.
“So it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend,” said Chadha in that interview.
Her actor boyfriend Fazal agrees and believes that they are looking at early next year for a possible wedding date.
The couple had also put out a statement in late March confirming that they had decided to postpone their wedding celebrations owing to the pandemic.