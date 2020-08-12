Call records reveal that the actress kept in contact with many stars

More details are emerging from Rhea Chakraborty’s call records which show that the girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also in touch with several celebrities like superstar Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Sunny Singh and dance maestro late Saroj Khan.

Chakraborty is being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with her family members in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the basis of the Bihar Police complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh.

According to the call detail records of Chakraborty, she had called Aamir Khan once while the superstar reverted to her in the form of three SMSs.

Industry insiders confirmed to IANS that the number mentioned in the CDR list belonged to the superstar.

There has been much debate over the silence of Bollywood’s three Khans (Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir) in Rajput’s death case till date. And now, Aamir Khan’s name has been found in Chakraborty’s call records.

The call records showed that Chakraborty had made 30 calls to actress Rakul Preet Singh while the latter called her up 14 times. The two also exchanged two SMSs between them.

The records also revealed that Chakraborty has called ‘Aashiqui 2’ fame star Aditya Roy Kapoor 16 times while he made seven calls to her.

Similarly, she called up Shraddha Kapoor thrice while the latter called her up twice.

The actor was also in touch with ‘Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety’ actor Sunny Singh. Chakraborty had called her seven times, while the latter called her back four times.

Similarly, Rana Daggubati, who starred in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, was also in touch with Chakraborty who had called him seven times and he called her back four times.

Dance maestro Saroj Khan who passed away last month was also in touch with Chakraborty. According to call records, Chakraborty called Saroj Khan thrice while the latter called her back twice and the two also shared one SMS.

The records further revealed that Chakraborty was also in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. In the month of January this year, the two exchanged 16 calls among themselves. Nine calls were made to Bhatt by Chakraborty while he called her seven times.

The ED has recorded the statement of Chakraborty twice, her brother Showik thrice, her father Indrajit once, her ex-manager Shruti Modi thrice, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda twice, her Chartered Accountant Ritesh Shah once, Rajput’s CA Sandeep Sridhar once and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh once.