Several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday demanded justice for actress Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the patriarchy and a hashtag, #JusticeForRhea.
This comes briefly after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Chakraborty had worn on Tuesday, which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.
“Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” the quote read.
While celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi only posted the quote on social media, others like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and musician Ankur Tewari complimented it with “#JusticeForRhea.”
Actress Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, penned down a quote by American novelist Walter Kirn.
“Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted. Walter Kirn,” she wrote in the caption.