He rides a donkey, sports curly brown hair and wears a hat. Aamir Khan, who unveiled his look from Thugs of Hindostan on Monday, takes on an intriguing avatar for his role as the wily Firangi in the Yash Raj Films project.

Khan shared his look via a motion poster on social media, and penned a message in Hindi for his fans.

Introducing his character, he said people won’t find a more honest person on earth than him, and that honesty is the second name of his character.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, promises to be the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen with jaw-dropping action sequences and an epic war on the seas.

The makers have pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together Amitabh Bachchan — who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh — and Khan on screen for the first time. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as performer Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira.

The film will release in India for Diwali (Hindu festival of lights) on November 8.