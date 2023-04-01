What happens when two men — absolute legends in their fields — meet? Excitement, and that’s what happened when popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh met the former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni recently.
While Dhoni is regarded as one of India’s best cricket skippers, Singh is currently regarded as a singing sensation with many chartbusters to his name.
Singh was performing live at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad yesterday. After the opening ceremony, players of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans met the performers. When Dhoni and Singh met, the ‘Channa Mereya’ hitmaker touched the feet of the legendary cricketer as an expression of respect, after which Dhoni embraced Singh. The moment grabbed the attention of many fans and a picture of the encounter has gone viral on social media.
Popular actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna performed alongside Singh during the opening ceremony.