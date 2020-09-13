Raveena Tandon Image Credit: IANS

Actress Raveena Tandon looks forward to her upcoming role in the Kannada film, ‘KGF Chapter 2’, with as much enthusiasm as she looks back at her career of 29 years, saying everyday in her life is a new lesson.

“It’s been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn’t quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There’s so much I have learnt in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Everyday comes with a new lesson,” she said.

Tandon was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, and since then her career has only been on the rise.

Speaking about her career, Tandon also shared that she doesn’t have any regrets in life.

“I never regret anything. I might have an incomplete dream but I never regret anything I have done. I believe destiny has a path to follow. I love my life. It could not be better than this. There is nothing that I would like to change about my life. I have made mistakes like other human beings. I have learnt from them. So, no regrets. I thank God for giving me whatever I wanted in life,” she added.