Protests have erupted over the stars’ use of the word ‘Hallelujah’

The Punjab Police registered a second case against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The latest case was registered in Ferozepur cantonment on Saturday. Earlier, it was registered in Ajnala town in Amritsar district.

Peaceful protests have continued in several parts of Punjab against them despite Tandon seeking an apology.

“I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt,” Tandon tweeted.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Punjab’s Ajnala town.

He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialised the word “Hallelujah”, while trying to pronounce it.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered on the complaint along the video footage of the programme.