On his 34th birthday on Saturday, actor Ranveer Singh unveiled his look from the upcoming film ‘83’ in which he will be seen playing iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.

The actor captioned the image on Twitter: “On my special day, here’s presenting the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev.”

The movie will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper and actress Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi.

This will be the first time Singh and Padukone will star together in a film after getting married in November 2018. The star couple have previously worked in ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’.

The rest of the ‘83’ cast includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.