“Working with Zoya was an amazing experience. She is really more than a director to me. She is my friend and confidante. She is so special to me in my life as a person more than a director,” said Singh, adding: “This film’s producer Ritesh is like family to me. We go way back and our parents go way back. Farhan is a creative force of nature who I have tremendous admiration for. I have been fielding for him to direct me since eight years now. Hopefully, he will consider me someday.”