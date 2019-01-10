Ranveer Singh, who plays a street rapper in ‘Gully Boy’, says he was born to do the coming-of-age musical film.
Singh was speaking at the film’s trailer launch, along with his co-star Alia Bhatt. Also present were the film’s director Zoya Akhtar and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
In the film, Singh plays a street rapper. Speaking about the role, the actor said: “When somebody told me about the script of ‘Gully Boy’, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do ‘Gully Boy’ and I knew only I can pull off this character.”
Singh said it is a special film for him for too many reasons. “It’s a coming together of too many things that are very dear to me. It has rap, hip-hop music which I loved since I was a kid and it is set in my motherland Mumbai.”
“Working with Zoya was an amazing experience. She is really more than a director to me. She is my friend and confidante. She is so special to me in my life as a person more than a director,” said Singh, adding: “This film’s producer Ritesh is like family to me. We go way back and our parents go way back. Farhan is a creative force of nature who I have tremendous admiration for. I have been fielding for him to direct me since eight years now. Hopefully, he will consider me someday.”
When Akhtar was asked how she managed to work with him in the film, she said: “He is a method actor. If he has to rap for a day, then he will rap for the whole day.”
Where did she get inspiration to make such a raw and real film like ‘Gully Boy’, set in the streets of Mumbai?
“When I was editing ‘Dil Dhadkne Do’ in 2014, my editor Anand Subaya actually showed me a video of an artist called Naezy who was like 21 years of age and he had put out a song called ‘Aafat’. That’s the first time I saw a real and authentic rap what now is called as Gully Rap. It just stuck in my head and from that moment, until now, it just took me on a journey to make this film.”
‘Gully Boy’ also features Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.
The film is inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh), underground rappers from Mumbai.
Releasing on February 13 in the UAE, the film is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment.