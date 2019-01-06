Actor Ranveer Singh has commended his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt for her talent.
“Before working on ‘Gully Boy’, I did some ads with Alia and they were really fun. She has lovely energy about her,” Singh said. “But when I worked with her on ‘Gully Boy’, I realised what a powerhouse of a talent she is.”
Singh, who has starred in blockbusters such as ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, said Bhatt is “immensely talented, expressive, full of emotion, very intelligent” and that her emotional quotient is “very high.”
“She has evolved as a person far beyond her years. She is on her way to greatness. She was really brilliant in ‘Raazi’. I have been an admirer of her work and craft ever since ‘Highway’,” added the actor, who plays a street rapper in the film.
Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, the Zoya Akhtar-directed ‘Gully Boy’ is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles.
Singh proudly says Alia “could very well be the best part of ‘Gully Boy’”.
“She plays the character, that on the script level, is my favourite character. She has really made it her own, and I’m very happy for her,” he added.
‘Gully Boy’, which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, is scheduled for an India release on February 14.
“I’m very excited for it. The efforts put in the movie by Zoya, Farhan [Farhan Akhtar] and the cast has paid off. The whole cast and crew of the movie are extremely delighted and looking forward for everyone to see the movie,” Bhatt said.