Actor Ranveer Singh opted for outfits by designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Rohit Bal for his wedding with actress Deepika Padukone and Bengaluru reception respectively. And for a grand dinner hosted by his sister to celebrate the nuptials, he chose an outfit designed by Manish Arora.
“It’s overwhelming to see his love for my designs; the garment is a special one which is reimagined from one of my outfits at Burning Man. The outfit has intricate embellishments and our signature pink fluoro and heart motifs. I can’t wait to see him torching the dance floor in my outfit,” Arora said.
Singh sported a long, loose silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the designer’s signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink.
The outfit was paired with pink sunglasses and heavy jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur.
An assortment of rings with emeralds, rubies and diamonds completed his look.
From being spotted at Arora’s show last year to occasionally wearing his designs, Singh has been a fan of the designer for a while.
Padukone and Singh had a two-day wedding, starting from November 14 at picturesque Lake Como in Italy.