Actor Ranveer Singh, who was in London to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie ‘83’, had fan boy moments when he met former cricket stars Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar.

“The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad,” Singh captioned one image in which the actor is all smiles and holding Gavaskar tightly.

In the second image, he is all suited and posing with Warne. “Spin King! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad,” Singh captioned the image that he shared on Twitter.

The film ‘83’ will trace India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Singh will play the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.