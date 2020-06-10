Actor says he used to be glued to the TV as a child

Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says he was always glued to 90s television shows while growing up and they have shaped him completely.

“I am a 90s kid. Born in 1985, the 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion, those are my formative years. Whatever you subscribe to stays with you forever,” Singh said.

The actor recalled the days he would sit in front of the TV while other children played outside.

“I remember watching ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’! Basically, I am TV ka bachcha [kid], a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box,” he added.

Still from Ramayan Image Credit: Supplied

He also watched epics like ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’.

“When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Chhaya Geet’. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time. That’s the decade for me. I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop, which included WWF. Even when mom was watching ‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’, I was totally hooked.”