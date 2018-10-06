Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laughed away questions surrounding their wedding during an event in New Delhi.

There has been speculation that the couple will tie the knot in November, and that preparations are underway.

They made a joint appearance at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit when they were asked point blank: “When is the wedding?”

“When, where, you are reading that everyday in the news. My sherwani’s colour, the wedding itinerary, the gifts that guests are going to give... Everything is decided. So you know all about it,” Singh responded.

“Our very enthusiastic friends in the media are not holding back and yeah, it’s all out there. But when there is something, you all will be the first to know,” he added.

Just when he dodged the query, Padukone was asked in a straightforward way: “Was there a November wedding which has now been pushed to early next year?”

“There were many November weddings... By the way, we have as per the media, been married several times,” she said.

Singh promptly added: “We have been engaged multiple times, and this has been written about with such details that I find it very fascinating... Such creative writing that someone can write a script.”

Later, in the discussion, the two, who have worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were asked what they’d like to change in each other.

While Padukone pointed out Singh’s erratic food and sleep habits, Singh said he would not like to change anything about her. But as Padukone deduced, they are both “poles apart”.