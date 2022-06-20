Days after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from ‘Shamshera’ was leaked on social media, Alia Bhatt officially shared the poster of her husband from the upcoming film.
Taking to Instagram, Bhatt dropped the poster online and wrote: “Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning.”
The poster shows Kapoor in an unkempt beard and shaggy, flowing hair. He is cradling a huge battle-axe in his hands.
The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.
It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.
Helmed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.
Talking about the leak of the poster, Malhotra, who has previously directed ‘Agneepath’ with Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and ‘Brothers’ starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, said in a statement: “We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that. I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of ‘Shamshera’.”
“Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after four years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great,” he added.
Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of ‘Shamshera’.