Actor was at the Mumbai airport with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a photo along with a fan as he arrives for the shooting of a film in Manali. Image Credit: ANI

A picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor sporting an arm sling at Mumbai airport sent his Twitter fans into a tizzy. They expressed concern about the actor, with the hashtag #RanbirKapoor garnering 1,201 tweets.

One person posted a picture of the actor with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport that shows Kapoor with his right arm in a sling. He wrote: “Get well soon RK”.

Another concerned fan posted two pictures of the star and wrote: “What happened Ranbir? Take care hero, get well soon!”

Another fan posted pictures of Kapoor holding a banana in his hand and mentioned that it was taken while he was playing football, implying that he may have slipped on the peel.

The actor, along with Bhatt and Mouni Roy arrived in Manali on Monday to film ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna.