The wait for the much-anticipated song of love is over as producer Karan Johar announced the release of the first romantic track ‘Kesariya’ from Ayan Mukherji’s adventure-fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
“Our love is now yours, with all our hearts to all of yours,” Johar wrote on Twitter, whose company Dharma Productions is bankrolling the project.
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji also shared a short clip of the song on their respective Instagram handles, announcing the release.
‘Kesariya’ is the first song from the supernatural film, with Kapoor and Bhatt appearing to meet for the first time before romance blooms. The pink-hued background soon shifts to the banks of the Varanasi banks where the lead actors are seen wooing each other.
Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, ‘Kesariya’ has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a three-part franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.
The film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9.