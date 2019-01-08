Actor Rana Daggubati has jetted off to the “jungles of Kerala” for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’.
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, is an animal drama also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Kalki Koechlin.
The Eros International’s movie is titled ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu.
Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.
The movie is a inspired by true events and is a tribute to 1971 classic film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ — starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.
While Daggubati, Hussain and Koechlin feature in all the three films, Samrat’s character will be played by South Indian actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.