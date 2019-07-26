‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati has rubbished reports claiming that he is in the US for a kidney transplant.
“I am currently in the US for a few weeks to research about (my next project) and meet a few visual effects companies for special effects for one of my upcoming project,” Daggubati said, adding: “I am scheduled to visit Technicolor’s Pre Production facility and working with digital domain on ‘Hiranyakashyap’.”
Speculations were rife that Daggubati had lost weight owing to a chronic kidney problem, and that he is in the US for a transplant.
In Bollywood, the actor has ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ coming up, besides ‘Virataparvam’ in Telugu.