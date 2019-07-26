The ‘Baahubali’ actor said he’s in the US for work on his next film

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati upcoming Telugu political thriller film "Nene Raju Nene Mantri" Shooting Finished. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati has rubbished reports claiming that he is in the US for a kidney transplant.

“I am currently in the US for a few weeks to research about (my next project) and meet a few visual effects companies for special effects for one of my upcoming project,” Daggubati said, adding: “I am scheduled to visit Technicolor’s Pre Production facility and working with digital domain on ‘Hiranyakashyap’.”

Speculations were rife that Daggubati had lost weight owing to a chronic kidney problem, and that he is in the US for a transplant.